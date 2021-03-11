Rana Daggubati Joins Drisyham 2 Telugu Crew?

Recently released Malayam movie Drishyam 2 has created a sensation in Kerala. Cine buffs of Kerala have welcomed this movie with by sharing their immense appreciation and showing their love.



People have lauded the work of director Jeethu Joseph along with the performances of actors Meena and Mohanlal. Now, this movie is being remade in Telugu also. Venkatesh will be seen in the main role in this Telugu sequel.

It may be recalled that Venky had acted in the earlier part of this movie too. Now, we hear that famous Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati has been offered an important role to play in this movie. He will be asked to play the role reprised by Murali Gopi in Malayalam.

It is said that Rana Daggubati has given green signal for his participation in "Drishyam-2". The actor is expected to join the production team by the end of this month. Recently, the Muhurat of this movie was conducted in a low key affair and Rana Daggubati was also seen during this function along with Venkatesh.



The shooting of this movie has already started from March 5. The Telugu version will also be directed by Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph, we hear. Earlier part of this Telugu movie was directed by Supriya and it had created magic in the box office. It remains to be seen how Jeethu Joseph will present the movie to suit the Telugu nativity.