Rana Daggubati Opens Up About His Kidney And Corneal Transplants

Tollywood's ace actor Rana Daggubati's latest digital web series 'Rana Naidu' is trending all over on Netflix and also bagged the top position globally! Although it got a divide talk due to extreme action sequences, the show is successfully running! It is the first time for Venkatesh and his nephew Rana to share the screen space! Off late, Rana spoke with the media and opened up about kidney and corneal transplantation.



During his recent interview, when he was asked about his health issues and questioned about corneal and kidney transplantations… he said, "So, I was like, 'come on, I am still surviving and you just have to keep going".

He also added, "Many people can get broken because of a physical problem and even if it gets fixed, there is a certain heaviness that will still be there".

Last year in Samantha's talk show Sam Jam, Rana revealed that, "When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was BP, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys... It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight."

It is Rana who positively bounced back and is now busy in his career… He is an actor, producer and businessman and holds close bond with most of the Tollywood and Bollywood actors. He was last seen in Virata Parvam movie and there are also speculations that Rana Naidu season 2 will be made witnessing the huge success of the web series!