Rana Daggubatipresents ‘Dark Chocolate’; first look revealed

Actor Rana Daggubati is once again collaborating with Waltair Productions for an exciting new venture, Dark Chocolate. This marks their third partnership following the success of Pareshan and the critically acclaimed 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu. The film, produced by Daggubati in association with Spirit Media and Waltair Productions, promises to offer a thrilling cinematic experience when it releases in 2025.

Directed by Shashank Srivastavaya, Dark Chocolate stars ViswadevRachakonda, who impressed audiences in 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu, alongside actress Bindhu Madhavi. The recently unveiled first-look poster shows Rachakonda in a stylish, ultra-modern makeover, with both him and Madhavi giving intense, piercing glares at a surveillance camera. The poster's cryptic tagline, "Genre adagodhu, MaakkudaTelidhu," adds to the film's mysterious allure.

The movie features a compelling soundtrack by Vivek Sagar, with sound mixing by Ajith Abraham George, further enhancing its appeal.

Waltair Productions, known for pushing boundaries in the Telugu film industry, has quickly become a key player with hits like Double Engine, Pareshan, and 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu. Spirit Media and Rana Daggubati’s previous projects, such as Bommalata and Care of Kancharapalem, have garnered both national and international acclaim.

With Dark Chocolate, this collaboration is set to continue its streak of delivering bold, innovative films that resonate with audiences worldwide.








