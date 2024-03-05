Rana joins the sets of Superstar’s next

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati has officially joined the sets of "Vettaiyan," the much-anticipated film featuring the legendary Thalaivar Rajinikanth.Directed by TJ Gnanavel, acclaimed for his work on "Jai Bhim," the film has been creating a buzz in the film industry.

Rana Daggubati, widely recognized for his role in "Baahubali," expressed his excitement about commencing his journey in "Vettaiyan" by sharing a selfie on Instagram. The actor's inclusion in the already star-studded cast adds another layer of anticipation to the project.

The film brings together an ensemble cast that includes the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rao Ramesh, Rohini Molleti, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles. The collaboration of such versatile and accomplished actors has raised expectations for an extraordinary cinematic experience.

"Vettaiyan" is being produced by Lyca Productions, a powerhouse in the Indian film industry. The musical score for the film is entrusted to the talented Anirudh Ravichander, known for his captivating compositions that resonate with audiences.

Thalaivar Rajinikanth, having recently graced the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, is fully immersed in the filmmaking process. The presence of Rana Daggubati on the sets adds to the excitement surrounding the project, promising a film that combines star power, talent, and the creative vision of director TJ Gnanavel.

As the shooting progresses in Hyderabad, fans eagerly await further updates and glimpses from the sets of "Vettaiyan." With such a stellar cast and accomplished crew, the film is poised to be a significant cinematic event, and audiences can anticipate an unforgettable cinematic journey once it hits the big screen.