Rana, Teja to make 'dark' entertainer?

After blockbuster movie 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri,' hotshot Rana Daggupati and director Teja are reportedly planning to team up again for an action adventure set to roll from April next.

"It is true that director Teja has registered a title 'Rakshasa Rajyamlo Ravanasurudu' for his upcoming film for a young actor," says a source from Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and adds, "Probably, Rana Daggupati will be playing a dark role in this film since the title clearly suggests that Rana is set to don the role of Ravanudu in the dark entertainer which is a social drama," he adds.

No doubt, Rana has become a sought-after actor for powerful roles with 'negative shades' these days. His maiden baddy role in 'Bahubali' franchise has given a new direction to his career.

He followed it up with fear-less politician role with negative shades in 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri' to carve a niche for himself. Right now, he is also prepping for his role of Demon King Hiranyakasipudu with director Gunasekhar which set to go on floors soon.

"Rana has evolved into a performer and can fit into all kinds for roles. He also tasted success in a positive role of a patriotic naval officer in 'Ghaji', but his towering personality beckons challenging roles with grey and dark shades which his peers can't take up," the source points out.

Right now, Rana is waiting for the release of his multilingual film 'Haathi Mere Saathi' with director Prabhu Solomon. He is set to enthral pan-India viewers with this upcoming film which is slated for release in the first week of April.