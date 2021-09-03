  • Menu
Rana's next film to have a Hybrid release

Rana Daggubati is currently waiting to begin his next web series for Netflix which will also feature Venkatesh in the lead role

Going by the latest reports in the film nagar, Rana's Aranya will release soon in Hindi. Titled Hathi Mere Sathi, Rana Daggubati's film under Prabhu Solomon's direction will have a grand release on TV and OTT at a time. This hybrid release format is picking up in the Hindi cinema industry currently.

As per the latest reports, Haathi Mere Saathi will premiere on Zee Cinema on television and stream on Eros Now. The film unit will soon confirm the release date for the same.

The film also features Vishnu Vishal in an important character. More details will be out soon.

