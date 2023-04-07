Rangamarthanda HD Movie Leaked Online on IBOMMA and Movierulz

Rangamarthanda, a Telugu film made on a low budget, has gained popularity among a wider audience. It is a remake of the Marathi movie Natasamrat and has been directed by Krishna Vamsi, who has given it a special touch of family drama that has won the hearts of viewers. After a successful theatrical run of about a month, Rangamarthanda is now available for streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. The movie is a clean and emotional family drama that is sure to captivate every member of the household. It has been produced by Housefull Movies and Rajashyamala Entertainment and features Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Rahul Sipligunj, and Shivathmika in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Unfortunately, hours after its release, the film has fallen victim to piracy as it has been leaked online on various torrent sites and Telegram channels. The full movie in HD can now be easily accessed on websites like Ibomma, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Telegram, Tamilmv, Tamilyogi, Tamilgun, and other similar platforms. This illegal act is a major disappointment for those who have worked hard on the film and for the fans who were looking forward to watching it in theaters.



