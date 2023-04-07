Rangamarthanda is now available for streaming on OTT platform

Rangamarthanda, a Telugu blockbuster made on a low budget, has gained popularity among a wider audience. The film, which is a remake of the Marathi original Natasamrat, has been given a special touch of family drama by director Krishna Vamsi, which has won the hearts of the audience. After a successful run in theatres for about a month, Rangamarthanda is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.

The film is a clean and emotional family drama that is sure to captivate every member of the household. Produced by Housefull Movies and Rajashyamala Entertainment, the movie features Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Rahul Sipligunj, and Shivathmika in the main roles. The music for the film has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.