Rashmika Mandanna reveals reason behind her absence from ‘Animal’ post-release celebrations

Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady of the blockbuster film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has clarified her absence from the post-release promotional events and success parties of the film. Animal has become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, grossing over 900 crores.

In a recent statement, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and appreciation from the audience for her role as Geethanjali in Animal. However, she explained her limited participation in post-release celebrations and promotional activities.

According to Rashmika, despite the film's massive success, she returned to the film set the very next day after the release. Known for her strong work ethic, she mentioned that her commitment to ongoing film projects has kept her occupied. The actress is reportedly working on some of the most significant and intense films of her career.

Rashmika addressed her inability to engage in interviews, events, or social media interactions, citing her hectic schedule and the need to maintain secrecy about her upcoming film looks until officially revealed by the respective film teams.

Acknowledging the love and support from her fans, Rashmika assured them that she is noticing their affection. She conveyed her excitement about ongoing and upcoming projects, emphasizing that shoots for her upcoming films are progressing well.

The talented actress, who captivated audiences with her performance in Animal, is set to make appearances in highly anticipated films like Pushpa: The Rule and The Girlfriend. Despite her limited presence in post-release celebrations, Rashmika Mandanna continues to be a prominent and sought-after figure in the Indian film industry, leaving fans eager for her upcoming projects.