Rashmika not in 'demanding' mode?

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the star heroines in the movie industry right now. The actress has been working hard to make an impressive mark at the box-office and in the process, she already signed a film Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu. The movie released during Sankranthi this year and it became a big blockbuster at the box-office. Now, Rashmika is planning to come up with another film under the direction of Sukumar.

Interestingly, Rashmika recently reacted to the rumours about hiking the remuneration. Rashmika gave clarity on the same but her statement is a little confusing.

Rashmika added that the remuneration is decided by her producers and she has no take on it. She told that she would accept whatever the producer finalizes. This makes a statement that she is currently not in a demanding mode but working on entering the star league of heroines.