Rashmika & Pooja Hegde: Unstoppable

Tollywood: Amidst the pandemic, the filmmakers took a decision to give a cut to the remunerations of artists and technicians. The announcement of the same has come out too. Interestingly, despite the cuts in the remuneration, two heroines Rashmika and Pooja Hegde are doing phenomenal. Both the actors are getting paid the highest remunerations in their careers. Both the heroines achieved stardom this year, with the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The buzz is that Rashmika is charging a remuneration close to 2 crore rupees, even after the cut of 20 percent. Similarly, Pooja Hegde is charging a remuneration of 2.5 crores, after the pay cut.

Both the heroines are busy with a handful of films and the success in these movies can make them hike the amounts they are getting.

Rashmika currently has Pushpa on hand and Pooja Hegde is busy with Radhe Shyam. Both are doing movies in other languages as well. Both the heroines are now the highest-paid heroines in the Tollywood film industry.