Rashmika shares a unique philosophy!

Talented actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy with the shoots of back-to-back films. She is very excited about the current phase of her career. Interestingly, she caught everyone's attention on social media by sharing a philosophical note. Sharing a nice picture of hers, she shared this philosophy.

"We are born with flaws and grow up with insecurities.. But there comes a moment when you realise that you are much bigger than what the world is telling you- you can be.. You are stronger, you are wiser, you are smarter.. When you realise this, you become unstoppable.

You allow other people to have power over you.. But your power can be yours and only yours if you choose it to be". She concluded by saying that we are the owners of our lives, hearts and emotions. And concluded with the sentence "Share them with only those who are worth it and choose wisely," shared Rashmika on her Twitter profile.

Rashmika is currently busy with the shoot of her next film Pushpa, where she plays the role of Srivalli.