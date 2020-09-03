Rashmika to choose Sridevi biopic!

Tollywood: Mahanati is a super successful film in Telugu which is the biopic on the life of Savitri. After this, a lot of filmmakers are showing interest to come up with more interesting biopics.

One of the interesting discussion is in the film Nagar regarding a recent Instagram story of Rashmika.

As per the reports, Rashmika put up a poll on Instagram, asking her fans and followers to pick up one among the two choices. She asked the fans for their opinion, to choose between Sridevi biopic and Soundarya biopic.

A lot of her fans voted that it would be nice to see her in the biopic of Sridevi than the biopic of Soundarya. The actress told that it is an interesting poll and added that she would keep that on mind.