Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta says legislative scrutiny key to good governance

Ahead of the Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly next month, Speaker Vijender Gupta has underlined the importance of constructive engagement, noting that legislative scrutiny and meaningful debate are central to strengthening democratic governance, an official said on Sunday.

With discussions expected on Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports and audit paras highlighted in the previous session, the first legislative sitting of 2026, beginning January 5, has assumed significance in view of alleged financial irregularities under the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the need to fix accountability for the lapses.

Speaker Gupta emphasised discipline, preparedness and adherence to procedure during the sittings and expressed hope that the House would use the session effectively to raise issues of public importance.

He reiterated the importance of legislators using the session to seek clarity from the government and contribute to informed decision-making in the interest of the people of Delhi.

The practice of Special Mentions under Rule 280, revived in the House by Speaker Gupta after the BJP government came to power, is also expected to play an important role during the session.

With strict limits on both the number and length of such interventions, Special Mentions are expected to be used as precision tools to highlight governance gaps and pressing public issues. The choice of matters raised is likely to signal legislative priorities for the year ahead, an official of the Assembly secretariat said.

A key feature of the session will be the emphasis on Question Hour, scheduled on three consecutive days. Several major service-delivery departments, including health, education, power, water, transport, finance and urban development, will be taken up for questioning, creating space for legislators to raise governance concerns and seek time-bound responses from the government.

As the first Assembly engagement of the new year, the session carries added significance. Issues of development delivery, administrative efficiency and financial discipline are likely to dominate proceedings, offering early signals on how effectively the state machinery is responding to civic challenges, the official said.

The session will formally commence on January 5 with the address of Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena at 11 a.m., followed by the regular sitting of the House. The Winter Session is scheduled to continue till January 8, with sittings on the opening day beginning in the morning and subsequent sittings starting at 2 p.m.