Manipur govt committed to unlocking state's potential through focused development: Guv Bhalla

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday reiterated the state government’s firm commitment to unlocking Manipur’s vast potential across multiple sectors through a series of focused development programmes.

Addressing a Sports Meet-cum-92nd Anniversary celebration of the Mao Students’ Union (MSU) at Punanamei in Senapati district, the Governor said priority was being given to strengthening infrastructure, improving road connectivity, enhancing public service delivery and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

He emphasised that all development initiatives are being designed in alignment with local aspirations to ensure inclusive growth and long-term socio-economic progress. He said the programme at Senapati conveyed a strong message of solidarity, encouragement and national support, reinforcing a shared commitment to equitable development, expanded opportunities and lasting harmony across the state.

Highlighting the Naga tribal-inhabited district’s rich cultural traditions and untapped potential in agriculture and horticulture, traditional crafts, sports and eco-tourism, Bhalla reiterated the Manipur government’s resolve to unlock this potential through focused development initiatives.

Strengthened infrastructure, improved road connectivity, enhanced public services and sustainable livelihood opportunities aligned with local needs remain the government’s priority areas, he said.

The Governor also noted that the Mao region has long been known for its spirit of accommodation and mutual support, having extended shelter and assistance to various communities during difficult times.

Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, said commemorating the anniversary through a sports meet was particularly appropriate, as sports instil discipline, perseverance, teamwork and respect — values essential for leadership and nation-building.

He said the youth participating in the event represent the future leadership of the region and that sports provide an effective platform for preparing young people to lead with confidence, integrity and a spirit of service.

Commending the blend of modern sporting events with indigenous disciplines, the Governor said such initiatives promote holistic development while preserving cultural identity.

He also noted that holding the programme during the festive season enhanced community participation and intergenerational bonding, strengthening unity and shared purpose.

Organised under the theme ‘Empowering the Future through Sports’, the event marked the establishment of the MSU in 1933 and its more than nine decades of service to society.

The Governor also unveiled a commemorative monolith on the occasion. Local MLA L. Dikho; Dr Lorho S. Pfoze, President of the NPP Manipur state unit and former Lok Sabha member; the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Senapati district; MSU president; and other dignitaries were present.

The programme witnessed participation from students, athletes, community leaders, representatives of various civil society organisations and members of the public. It also featured cultural performances by artistes from diverse communities, reflecting the region’s rich cultural mosaic and reinforcing the spirit of unity and shared heritage.