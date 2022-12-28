Ravi Teja Dhamaka 5 days Collections At Box Office 49 Cr gross

Dhamaka, a mass performer, has returned to amuse Mass Maharaja's loyal fans. He delivered a solid hit and pleased his supporters, as promised. Sreeleela is the female lead in this blockbuster directed by Thriandharao Nakkina.

The film is unstoppable at the box office, with a huge response. Dhamaka has grossed a total of Rs. 49 crores in 5 days globally. In addition, because there are no major releases until Sankranthi 2023, the film will earn much more money in the coming days.

Rao Ramesh, Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Tulasi, Praveen, Ali, Pavitra Lokesh, and other renowned actors appear in the action-packed entertainer directed by Trinatha Rao Nakkina. Bheems Ceciroleo is the music director for this film, produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts together. Mass Maharaj Raviteja will return with Waltair Veerayya, with who he shares the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi.