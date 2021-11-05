Ravi Teja hikes his remuneration again!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja scored a big hit this year with the film Krack. The reports say that the actor hiked his remuneration after the film's success. Reportedly, he hiked 3 Cr and started charging 15 Cr for a film.

For his upcoming films Khiladi, and Rama Rao on Duty, the actor charged a remuneration of 15 Cr, say the sources. Now, the actor is working on a new film titled Dhamaka. The buzz is that Ravi Teja further hiked the remuneration and is taking 16 Cr for this film.

Trinadh Rao Nakkina is the director and the film was supposed to begin long back. However, the makers delayed the project as Ravi Teja demanded a high remuneration. But, finally, the makers agreed to do the film for the amount Ravi Teja asked for!

Ravi Teja is also doing two more films and he is currently the star on demand!