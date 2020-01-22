Ravi Teja in author-backed role

Seasoned star Ravi Teja was at his best in an author-backed role in his upcoming film 'Disco Raja,' says director Vi Anand, who described it as a path-breaking movie.

"I approached Ravi Teja when he too was looking at doing something different in the film. The moment he heard his character of Disco Raja, he loved it and okayed the film right away.

In fact, I wrote the story keeping only him in mind and he has done a superb job in the film, says the director and adds "I was always been fascinated with science fiction movies right from my childhood.

Now that technology and awareness are more, I have decided to make this film," he adds. He refers to an article about biochemical research that stuck in his mind.

"It is a crazy sci-fi adventure with Ravi Teja at his best." concludes Vi Anand.