Ravi Teja Joins Hands With Sudheer Varma For His 70th Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is in full form… He is in the best phase of his career and is busy signing a few interesting movies. Thus, he is already lined-up with 2-3 prestigious projects. Off late, he also announced his 70th movie and will be teaming up with young filmmaker Sudheer Varma.



Ravi Teja shared the announcement poster on his Twitter page and shared the happy news with all his fans… Take a look!

The poster showcases the statues of sages and ups the excitement on the movie! Going with the caption, 'Heres Don't Exist', Ravi Teja gave us the hint of being an intense thriller!

Well, this movie is bring directed by Sudheer Varma and is bring bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures banner in collaboration with RT Teamworks banner. Sudheer Varma who is known for showcasing his lead actors in stylish appeal is all set to direct Mass Maharaja's 70th movie thus, we can expect his complete transformation too! According to the sources, RT 70 will be an action thriller and is being made basing a novel. As of now, the cast and crew details are not out, we need to wait for some more time to know the complete details of this project.

Presently, Ravi Teja is busy with his 69th movie Dhamaka which is being directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Along with it, he is also busy in wrapping up the shooting of his 68th movie 'Ramarao On Duty'. Well, his 67th movie Khiladi is being directed by Ramesh Varma and is produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under the Pen Movies and A Studios LLP banners. Even Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Bharath Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma and Thakur Annop Singh are roped in to play the important characters. The tunes for this action movie will be composed by music director Devi Sri Prasad. Well, the release date of this movie will be announced shortly!