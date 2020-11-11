Ravi Teja to reshoot some scenes in 'Krack'

Mass maharaja Ravi Teja who has been struggling with back to back disasters has pinned all his hopes on his upcoming movie ' Krack ' under the direction of Gopichand Malineni.

Shruti Hassan is playing the female lead in this movie and each and every update about the movie has been grabbing the attention of the audience. We already knew that the shooting of the movie is currently in the final stages. On this note, Raviteja recently watched some sum of the rushes from the film. But, as per the latest reports, Ravi Teja is disappointed with some portions of the movie. So, the actor is planning to re-shoot those particular scenes. He has already asked the makers to arrange a re-shoot of some of the scenes. It is evident that Ravi Teja is leaving no stone unturned in making the movie without any mistakes.

B Madhu is bankrolling this project. SS Thaman is composing tunes for the film. We have to wait and see how far Ravi Teja is going to score a hit with this film.