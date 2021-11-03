Ravi Teja Unveils The Title Poster Of His Next Movie 'Tiger'

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is now in the best phase of his career. He is surprising all his fans by announcing continuous movies. Already he has Dhamaka and Rama Rao On Duty movies and now, he announced his next film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' treating his fans on the occasion of the Diwali festival. He also shared the title poster and raised the expectations on the movie.



Let us check out Ravi Teja's Twitter page to have a look at Tiger movie's announcement poster...

He is seen stunning in this poster as his legs are seen in it along with the footprint. He is also seen chasing the train and raising the expectations on the movie. Sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#TigerNageswaraRao". According to the sources, this movie is the biopic of a notorious thief of Stuartpuram.

This movie will be directed by Vamsee and it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field.

Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers.

Well, coming to Ravi Teja's work front, he already has 4 movies in his kitty. He is now waiting for the release of his next movie Khiladi and is now busy shooting Rama Rao On Duty and Dhamaka movies. After wrapping up these movies, he will begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie!