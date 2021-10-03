Ravi Teja's 69th film to go on floors

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is all in the best phase of his career. Although he faced a couple of failures recently, he is once again back on the track with the "Krack" movie. Now, he is all set to entertain the audience with his "Khiladi" movie.

Being an action crime thriller, this movie is being directed by Ramesh Varma. Off late, the "Disco Raja" actor announced his 69th movie and stated that the shooting of this movie started rolling!

Ravi Teja released the announcement poster on his Twitter page and surprised his fans. This poster showcases Ravi Teja's dark image. He sported in a suit with the background of a cloudy sky. The shooting of Ravi Teja's 69th movie will start rolling from 4th October, 2021.

This movie will be directed by Trinadh Rao Nakkina and is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

Going with the "Khiladi" movie, it has Ravi Teja and Arjun Sarja in the lead roles while Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi are roped in to play the prominent characters.

This movie is directed by Ramesh Varma and is bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru and Varma under the banner of A Studios LLP. Although the shooting of this movie is wrapped up, the Covid-19 pandemic has become the reason for the postponement of the movie.