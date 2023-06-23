  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ in final stages of its shoot; here are the location details

Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ in final stages of its shoot; here are the location details
x

Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ in final stages of its shoot; here are the location details

Highlights

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and cinematographer turned director Karthik Gattamneni teamed up for an action thriller called “Eagle.”

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and cinematographer turned director Karthik Gattamneni teamed up for an action thriller called “Eagle.” The recently released glimpse and title received humongous response from fans and movie lovers.

The latest info is that the shooting of the movie is currently happening in Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad. The shoot will happen until July 4, 2023, and with this, the entire cinema will be wrapped. Anupama Parameswaran is playing a key role in this movie, with Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala and others playing prominent roles. People Media Factory bankrolled this project, which will hit theaters soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X