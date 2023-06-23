Live
- Sree Vishnu’s ‘Samajavaragamana’ clears censor
- International Women in Engineering Day: Celebrating Women in Engineering
- Software employee ends life over harassment
- Groom calls of wedding after receiving bride's nude video in Gudivada
- Bhatti’s People March padayatra 100-day milestone
- We will implement Annabhagya Yojana even if it is late: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Wellness Festival Singapore 2023 returns
- Keerthy Suresh in talks for Naga Chaitanya-Chandoo Mondeti’s film!
- Expert advice to stay fit during rainy season
- AI to drive advancements in cancer diagnoses: Report
Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ in final stages of its shoot; here are the location details
Highlights
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and cinematographer turned director Karthik Gattamneni teamed up for an action thriller called “Eagle.”
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and cinematographer turned director Karthik Gattamneni teamed up for an action thriller called “Eagle.” The recently released glimpse and title received humongous response from fans and movie lovers.
The latest info is that the shooting of the movie is currently happening in Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad. The shoot will happen until July 4, 2023, and with this, the entire cinema will be wrapped. Anupama Parameswaran is playing a key role in this movie, with Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala and others playing prominent roles. People Media Factory bankrolled this project, which will hit theaters soon.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS