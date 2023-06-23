Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ in final stages of its shoot; here are the location details

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and cinematographer turned director Karthik Gattamneni teamed up for an action thriller called “Eagle.” The recently released glimpse and title received humongous response from fans and movie lovers.



The latest info is that the shooting of the movie is currently happening in Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad. The shoot will happen until July 4, 2023, and with this, the entire cinema will be wrapped. Anupama Parameswaran is playing a key role in this movie, with Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala and others playing prominent roles. People Media Factory bankrolled this project, which will hit theaters soon.