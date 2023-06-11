  • Menu
Ravi Teja’s next flick title to be out soon; ‘Eagle’ is in consideration!

It’s well known that hero Ravi Teja is acting in the second directorial venture of his “Dhamaka” and “Disco Raja” cinematographer Karthik...

It’s well known that hero Ravi Teja is acting in the second directorial venture of his “Dhamaka” and “Disco Raja” cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni. A major portion of the film was wrapped up in Poland and Hyderabad. The film is touted as an action thriller, and the Mass Maharaj will be seen in a never before avatar in it.

Now, the latest update reveals that the makers of this exciting project will be unveiling the film’s title very soon. The makers teased all the fans by releasing a poster. The poster assures a Massive Eruption soon. While an official announcement is awaited, the film is rumored to have been titled “Eagle.”

The film has Anupama Parameswaran playing the female lead. TG Vishwa Prasad is bankrolling the project under People Media Factory banner.

