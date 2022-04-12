Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Team Wraps Up Another Intense Action Schedule

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is on a jet speed as he is wrapping up the shootings of his upcoming movies very fast! He is last seen on the big screens in the Khiladi movie and now, he is all set to treat his fans with Ramarao On Duty, Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao movies. Off late, he wrapped up an intense and action-packed schedule of the Ravanasura movie and the makers shared the good news on Twitter by sharing a BTS pic…

Along with sharing a BTS pic, they also wrote, "Team #RAVANASURA wrapped up another exciting & Intense action packed schedule. Gearing up with many surprises 'Mass Maharaja' @RaviTeja_offl".

Ravanasura movie is being helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. The movie was launched by Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi on the occasion of the Sankranthi festival. Well, Sushant will be seen as Ram role while Ravi Teja will be seen as Ravanasura. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash are the other lead actors of this movie.

Speaking about Ravi Teja's next projects, Dhamaka is a family drama that includes Mass Maharaja style entertainment. It is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is produced under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

Then next in the line is Ramarao On Duty movie… Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles. Being Sarath Mandava's directorial, this movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners.

Well, according to the sources, this is a unique thriller that is inspired by true incidents. It will showcase Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a never-seen-before avatar and makes him essay a complete different role!