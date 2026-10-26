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‘Rayavalasa’ promotions go worldwide; Vishwak Sen launches ‘Maa Ooru Rayavalasa’ song
In Short
The country blockbuster starring Karthik Jayanthi and Sreesha Nulu, produced by Gopi Krishna Jayanthi under Raysun Productions and directed by Radhika Jayanthi features Anita Chowdary, Ravi Varma, Jayaprakash, and Kasi Viswanath.
With the unique promotion of ‘Rayavalasa’, which includes a Times square Billboard, the second song titled Maa Ooru Rayavalasa has been launched by Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen.
The country blockbuster starring Karthik Jayanthi and Sreesha Nulu, produced by Gopi Krishna Jayanthi under Raysun Productions and directed by Radhika Jayanthi features Anita Chowdary, Ravi Varma, Jayaprakash, and Kasi Viswanath.
The latest song has been sung by popular singer Rahul Sipligunj who sang the Oscar winning ‘Naatu Naatu’. Vishwak Sen complimented the song, Rahul’s voice and the movie content and wished the team all the best.
The first single titled Ringudu Ringudu sung by Dhanunjay and Sahithi Chaganti has received more than 1.2 million views on social media. The music has been composed by Arjun Bala. The story has been written by Rakhi. Cinematography by Kittu and editing by Garry BH.
The movie which revolves around love, friendship, family and emotions in rural Andhra will hit theatres on 11th December.
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