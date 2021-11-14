Release date locked for Nithiin's 'Macherla Niyojakavargam'

Young Hero Nithiin who recently tasted success with a romantic comedy entertainer 'Rang De' is now busy with his upcoming film 'Macharla Niyojakavargam'.

Being directed by M S Rajashekar Reddy, 'Uppena' fame Krithi Shetty is playing the female lead. The title itself it is suggesting that the movie will be an intense political action thriller. Sudhakar Reddy in association with Nikitha Reddy under Shresth Movies banner is bankrolling this project.

According to the latest buzz, the makers have finally locked the release date for the movie. It seems like the movie is all set to hit theatres on April 29th next year. The recently released poster of the movie also hinted the same.

The audiences are super excited to see Nithiin in a never-seen-before kind of avatar in this movie. It seems like the movie will have a political backdrop blended with some commercial elements.