Release date locked for 'Pushpa' teaser

Tollywood: The expectations on Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie 'Pushpa' are sky-high. Director Sukumar who recently scored a Mega blockbuster with Rangasthalam movie is helming this project.

Both the title and the first look of the film have already impressed the audience and now the fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser release of the film. As per the latest reports, the makers are now preparing a release date for the teaser of the film. According to the buzz, the movie unit has decided to surprise Allu fans by releasing the much-awaited teaser of 'Pushpa' on April 8th on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. The movie is gearing up for a grand theatrical released on August 13th. The makers are now planning to complete the teaser cut very soon.

The makers are busy wrapping up another schedule in Hyderabad. It seems like half of the shooting got completed and the movie unit is currently in Tamilnadu busy with the shooting.