Release of Gopichand's Seetimaarr to get postponed?

Actor Gopichand is going through a rough patch for the last few years. He is planning to make a strong comeback with his upcoming film Seetimaarr. This Sampath Nandi's directorial film is supposed to get released on April 2nd but now, it seems like the release may get postponed.



According to the sources, there are a few financial issues that need to be settled in the case of distribution and theatrical rights of the film. Thus, the makers may have to postpone the release to some other date. Nothing is confirmed as of now but if the release gets pushed, the makers will announce a new release date.



Seetimaarr features Tamannaah as the female lead. Touted to be a sports drama, the film features Gopichand and Tamannaah in the roles of Kabaddi coaches. Mani Sharma is composing the music of this movie. Srinivasaa Chhitturi is bankrolling the film under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

