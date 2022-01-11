Renu Desai And Her Son Akira Nandan Test Positive For Covid-19

Once again the deadly Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the country… Daily lakhs of people are testing positive for Coronavirus and even many of the film actors are also getting in contact with it. Already ace actors like Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Mahesh Babu, Ekta Kapoor, Satyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, Manchu Lakshmi and Trisha Krishnan and a few others tested positive and now even Renu Desai and her son Akira Nandan also got in contact with it! She informed this news to all her fans through social media…



This post reads, ''Hello, in spite of sitting at home most of the time and sitting at home for New Year, Akira and I tested positive with symptoms a few days ago. We both are recovering now, and I request all of you to please take this 3rd wave seriously. Wear your masks and be careful as much as possible. I had both my vaccines last year and was going to give Akira now. But he tested positive before that.''

Well, speaking about Renu Desai's career and personal life, she settled in Pune after separation from Pawan Kalyan along with her children Akira and Aadya. Well, both the children often make their presence in Mega family functions and treat all the fans of the power star.

Renu Desai announced her second marriage a few months ago and also hosted a Telugu TV program recently. She is all set to make her come back with a web series soon.