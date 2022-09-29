Renu Desai Is All Set To Make Her Comeback With Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao Movie

Renu Desai… How can we forget this beautiful actress? She stole the hearts with Badri and Johnny movies and then married Pawan Kalyan and kept herself away from the big screens. But after 18 long years, now she is all set to come back with a bang. It is all known that Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all set to step into the shoes of notorious thief of 1970s Nageswara Rao for the biopic. So, Renu Desai is all set to essay a prominent role in this movie and the makers dropped a character promo of Renu and introduced her role to the movie buffs and netizens…



Along with sharing the promo, Abhishek also wrote, "Team #TigerNageswaraRao welcomes #RenuDesai back to the big screens after 18 years The much loved actress will be seen as 'Hemalatha Lavanam' https://youtu.be/11yNdonG74Y @RaviTeja_offl @DirVamsee @AnupamPKher @MayankOfficl @kaalisudheers".

Going with the promo, the makers introduced her as Hemalatha Lavanam who is seen walking on the road along with two other ladies at the night! According to the sources, Hemalatha Lavanam was a social worker who protested against untouchability and the imbalance in the social system.

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news and wrote, "RENU DESAI RETURNS TO FILMS WITH RAVI TEJA'S PAN-INDIA FILM... Team #TigerNageswaraRao - #RaviTeja's first PAN-#India film - shares a glimpse of #RenuDesai's character from the film... Costars #AnupamKher... Directed by #Vamsee... Produced by #AbhishekAgarwal. #TigerNageswaraRao will release in #Telugu, #Hindi, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Malayalam."

Well, Bollywood's young actress Nupur Sanon is essaying the lead actress role in this movie. Tiger Nageswara Rao is being directed by Vamsee and it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers. Well, Bollywood's ace actress Anupam Kher is also essaying a prominent role in this movie.

Along with this movie, Ravi Teja is also part of Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Dhamaka and Sudheer Varma's Ravanasura movies.