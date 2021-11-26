RGV announces a horror movie!

Sensational filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is currently busy with back-to-back films. Interestingly, he has announced a new horror film now. RGV is known for making interesting horror films and he is back again with a new film. The director officially made an announcement regarding the same.

Taking to his Twitter profile, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "My next horror film is "Tulasi Theerdham" a conceptual Sequel to the sensationally shocking novel "Tulasi Dalam" by Yandamuri Veerendranath ..It is produced by Bheemavaram Talkies. #TulasiTeerdham."

"Yandamuri Veerendranath's novel "Tulasi Dalam" has been one of the most influential novels I ever read, and now i am very excited to make its sequel "Tulasi Theerdham" ..It is produced by Rama Satyanarayana of Bheemavaram Talkies," added RGV.

Thummalapalli Rama Satyanarayana is producing the film under the Bheemavaram Talkies banner.