Tollywood: Ram Gopal Varma is busy with the promotions of his next film Powerstar and Pawan's fans made hungama at his office yesterday. When RGV challenged Pawan's fans to come to his office, they turned up in a large number. RGV immediately approached the cops who took them away. Meanwhile, RGV claims that those who attacked his office could be from OU JAC and sought a clarification from JAC.

"Pk fans claiming to be janasena members attacked my office and they have been thrown out into the lockup by my guards and Cops. I want to kiss and make love to them for giving me more publicity for POWER STAR. All my fans came to my office hearing about PK's fans attack on me." revealed RGV, adding, "I had tremendous respect for OU JAC with their achievements in so many various great things including creation of TELANGANA STATE but am shocked with these attacking jokers claiming to be a part of that same organization. I hope OU JAC will clarify if these idiots belong to them?"

RGV's Powerstar will release tomorrow at 11AM on his RGV World Theatre.