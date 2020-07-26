RGV's 'Power Star'

Ram Gopal Varma… On one hand he is known for his best produced and directed classic hits like Shiva and Satya, and on other, he has become synonymous with 'controversies'. Yes, Be it 'Laxmi's NTR' or 'Vangaveeti' or 'Raktha Charitra', all these flicks were based on true life stories. Though all the bio-pics were not successful at box-office, but they created quite a buzz on social media evoking trolls and discussions.

Now, RGV is back with one more bomb! It is 'Power Star' movie! Going by the title itself one can understand that the latest offering is going to target Tollywood's popular actor Pawan Kalyan. RGV actually planned to mint money with the trailer release itself by announcing Rs 25 for each view. But things went awry as the trailer got leaked on the internet.

It turned out to be a big blunder. However, not new to controversies, RGV didn't get shaken with such trivial issues.

As soon as the trailer of 'Power Star' made its appearance on social media, within hours it raised decibels from all quarters, especially from the fans of Power Star Pawan Kalyan. The trailer directly begins with Pawan Kalyan waiting for the Andhra Pradesh 2019 election results where he had to face the unfortunate loss in both Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka constituencies.

Then gradually the trailer moves to the lead actor's discussions with Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Nara Chandra Babu Naidu and a few other Tollywood biggies like Bandla Ganesh and Trivikram Srinivas. RGV didn't even leave Pawan's Russian wife, he crossed all his limits by adding Pawan's personal life element in the movie. Well, Katti Mahesh also did his part well and tried to create controversy on the big screen.

Speaking about the reel roles of all the above-mentioned Tollywood biggies and AP politicians, actors did their best and tried to portray the real life characters to the best on the screen as scripted by RGV. Even the intriguing "Bolo Bolo Bolo Shambooo" background score added weight to the trailer. Portraying Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan in such a demeaning manner anguished the movie buffs and the fans of Mega clan.

With the announcement of 'Pawan Kalyan' movie a few days back, RGV made some noise but people didn't expect it this way, deeply touching his personal, political and public life of Pawan Kalyan. RGV further announced that, 'Power Star' will be released directly on rgvworldtheatre.com @ on Sunday (July 25) at 11 am.