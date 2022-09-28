RIP Indira Devi: Mahesh Babu Performs The Last Rites Of His Mother

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passed away today in the wee hours at a private hospital. According to the sources, she was suffering from age-related issues from a few days and was also admitted to the AIG hospital and from then she was kept on a ventilator. The ace actor looked heartbroken with the huge loss and was also seen controlling his daughter Sitara who turned emotional. Mahesh Babu also performed the last rites of his mother at Maha Prasthanam a few minutes ago. Even many ace actors of Tollywood also paid their last respect to Indira Devi garu and consoled Mahesh Babu…

Adivi Sesh and SS Thaman are seen paying last respect to Indira Devi garu…

Murali Mohan, Ashwini Dutt, K Raghavendra Rao and Mohan Babu are seen in these pics…

Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Trivikram and Korata Siva…

Naresh, namrata, Manjula, Sitara and other family members of the Ghattamaneni family are seen turning emotional!



Even many actors mourned for the loss of Indira Devi and dropped condolences messages on social media… Take a look!

Suriya

Our deepest condolences and prayers 🙏🏼@urstrulyMahesh @ManjulaOfficial

Amma will shine her light on you all always! pic.twitter.com/SPeOeVUMMu — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 28, 2022

Ram Potheneni

Rana Daggubati

He shared the pics of Indira Devi and wrote, "#RIPIndiraDeviGaru all the love and strength to #Krishnagaru @urstrulyMahesh @ManjulaOfficial #PadmaGalla #Priyadarshi and family."



Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna

I'm deeply saddened to hear the loss of #Indiramma garu. My Deepest condolences to #krishna garu @urstrulyMahesh and his family🙏 #RIPIndiraDeviGaru — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) September 28, 2022

Allari Naresh

My deepest condolences to Krishna Garu, @urstrulyMahesh sir and the entire family for their unimaginable loss. My prayers are with them. 🙏 — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) September 28, 2022

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Junior NTR

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi Garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna and family in this time of grief. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 28, 2022

Nani

Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh sir and family — Nani (@NameisNani) September 28, 2022

AK Entertainments

Very Unfortunate to learn about the untimely demise of Indira Devi garu. Our heartfelt condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh garu and the entire family. Prayers & strength in these tough times.



OM SHANTI 🙏 — AK Entertainments (@AKentsOfficial) September 28, 2022

Venkatesh Daggubati

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi garu. My heart goes out to Mahesh, Krishna garu and their loved ones. Wishing them strength to get through this difficult time. — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 28, 2022

Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Saddened by the demise of Indira Devi Garu.. Extending my heartfelt condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulymahesh sir and the entire family. May her soul rest in peace🙏🙏 — Bellamkonda Sreenivas (@BSaiSreenivas) September 28, 2022

Ravi Teja

Saddened to learn of the demise of Indira Devi garu .. Heartfelt condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and the family. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 28, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal

Heartfelt condolences for the sudden demise of Indira Garu 🙏🏻 Om Shanti 🙏🏻 @urstrulyMahesh — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 28, 2022

Anil Ravipudi

Extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Indira Devi garu.



May her soul rest in peace!



Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh sir and the entire family.



Stay strong sir. Om Shanti — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 28, 2022

Kona Venkat

Very sad to know that #IndiraDevi garu passed away.. In this hour of grief, My heart felt condolences to super star #Krishna garu and @urstrulyMahesh

Om shanti 🙏 — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) September 28, 2022

Rana Daggubati

RIP Indira Devi garu…

