RIP Indira Devi: Mahesh Babu Performs The Last Rites Of His Mother
- Rana, Nagarjuna, Ram and a few others share condolences messages through social media!
- Mahesh Babu is all emotional and performed the last rites of his mother!
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passed away today in the wee hours at a private hospital. According to the sources, she was suffering from age-related issues from a few days and was also admitted to the AIG hospital and from then she was kept on a ventilator. The ace actor looked heartbroken with the huge loss and was also seen controlling his daughter Sitara who turned emotional. Mahesh Babu also performed the last rites of his mother at Maha Prasthanam a few minutes ago. Even many ace actors of Tollywood also paid their last respect to Indira Devi garu and consoled Mahesh Babu…
Adivi Sesh and SS Thaman are seen paying last respect to Indira Devi garu…
Murali Mohan, Ashwini Dutt, K Raghavendra Rao and Mohan Babu are seen in these pics…
Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Trivikram and Korata Siva…
Naresh, namrata, Manjula, Sitara and other family members of the Ghattamaneni family are seen turning emotional!
Even many actors mourned for the loss of Indira Devi and dropped condolences messages on social media… Take a look!
Suriya
He shared a pic of Mahesh Babu with his mother and wrote, "Our deepest condolences and prayers @urstrulyMahesh @ManjulaOfficial Amma will shine her light on you all always!"
Ram Potheneni
Rana Daggubati
He shared the pics of Indira Devi and wrote, "#RIPIndiraDeviGaru all the love and strength to #Krishnagaru @urstrulyMahesh @ManjulaOfficial #PadmaGalla #Priyadarshi and family."
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna
Allari Naresh
Nagarjuna Akkineni
Junior NTR
Nani
AK Entertainments
Venkatesh Daggubati
His tweet reads, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi garu. My heart goes out to Mahesh, Krishna garu and their loved ones. Wishing them strength to get through this difficult time."
Bellamkonda Sreenivas
Ravi Teja
He wrote, "Saddened to learn of the demise of Indira Devi garu .. Heartfelt condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and the family. May her soul rest in peace".
Kajal Aggarwal
Anil Ravipudi
His tweet reads, "Extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Indira Devi garu. May her soul rest in peace! Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh sir and the entire family. Stay strong sir. Om Shanti".
Kona Venkat
RIP Indira Devi garu…