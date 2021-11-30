RIP Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry: Chiranjeevi, Prakash Taj, SS Thaman And A Few Other Tollywood Celebs Mourn For The Sudden Demise Of This Ace Lyricist!
Tollywood's ace lyricist Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry passed away a few hours ago. He breathed his last at 04:07 PM at the KIMS hospital at the age of 66. He battled with lung cancer and also faced pneumonia health issues. Last week he was admitted to the hospital and for the last few days, he was in ICU and placed on ECMO. Even though doctors tried their best to save him, the infection spread all his body. He worked in more than 3000 movies and won 11 Nandi Awards and a National Award.
Tollywood ace actors like Mohan Babu, Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and a few others mourned for his sudden demise and reminisced him through their social media posts…
These tweets read, "He walked towards the gates of heaven like a walking star. He gave us literature as a gift. Friend … will miss you FOREVER!" and also added, "About six days I learned that Sirivennela was ill and so dialled him. We spoke for about 20 minutes and I recommended him to get admitted to a hospital in Chennai. Never thought he would not return from the hospital."
This tweet reads, "Sirivennela's pen might have stopped but his words remain as long as the Telugu language exists. I wholeheartedly pray to the God for his soul to rest in peace".
This tweet reads, "The words he put together will never be forgotten. RIP To one of the greatest ever. Your legacy will keep you alive forever sir. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu will be missed."
She wrote, "Sitarama Sastri garu
Athi goppa geetha rachayita.
Anthaku minchina manchi vyakti.
Konni vela adbhuthamaina paatalu raasaru.
Chaala premaga matladathaaru.
Manasu chaala bharuvuga undandi, meeru ika leru ante.
Mee saahityam dwara eppatiki ma mansulo undipothaaru".
RIP Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu…