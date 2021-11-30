  • Menu
RIP Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry: Chiranjeevi, Prakash Taj, SS Thaman And A Few Other Tollywood Celebs Mourn For The Sudden Demise Of This Ace Lyricist!

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry
Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry (File/Photo)

Tollywood’s ace lyricist Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry passed away a few hours ago. He breathed his last at 04:07 PM at the KIMS hospital at the age of 66.

Tollywood's ace lyricist Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry passed away a few hours ago. He breathed his last at 04:07 PM at the KIMS hospital at the age of 66. He battled with lung cancer and also faced pneumonia health issues. Last week he was admitted to the hospital and for the last few days, he was in ICU and placed on ECMO. Even though doctors tried their best to save him, the infection spread all his body. He worked in more than 3000 movies and won 11 Nandi Awards and a National Award.

Tollywood ace actors like Mohan Babu, Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and a few others mourned for his sudden demise and reminisced him through their social media posts…

Chiranjeevi Konidela

These tweets read, "He walked towards the gates of heaven like a walking star. He gave us literature as a gift. Friend … will miss you FOREVER!" and also added, "About six days I learned that Sirivennela was ill and so dialled him. We spoke for about 20 minutes and I recommended him to get admitted to a hospital in Chennai. Never thought he would not return from the hospital."

Junior NTR

This tweet reads, "Sirivennela's pen might have stopped but his words remain as long as the Telugu language exists. I wholeheartedly pray to the God for his soul to rest in peace".

Akhil Akkineni

This tweet reads, "The words he put together will never be forgotten. RIP To one of the greatest ever. Your legacy will keep you alive forever sir. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu will be missed."

Harish Shankar

SS Rajamouli

Jagapathi Babu

Naga Shourya

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Satya Dev

SS Thaman

Mohan Babu

Nani

Venkatesh Daggubati

Srikanth Meka

Allari Naresh

Ravi Teja

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Sai Dharam Tej

Adivi Sesh

Ram Charan Tej

Ram Potheneni

Sudheer Babu

Nithiin

Devi Sri Prasad

Lavanya Tripathi

Naga Vamsi

Niharika Konidela

She wrote, "Sitarama Sastri garu

Athi goppa geetha rachayita.

Anthaku minchina manchi vyakti.

Konni vela adbhuthamaina paatalu raasaru.

Chaala premaga matladathaaru.

Manasu chaala bharuvuga undandi, meeru ika leru ante.

Mee saahityam dwara eppatiki ma mansulo undipothaaru".

Varun Tej Konidela

Nivetha Thomas

KS Chitra

Gopichand Malineni

Ramajogaih Sastry

RIP Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu…

