RIP Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry: Chiranjeevi, Prakash Taj, SS Thaman And A Few Other Tollywood Celebs Mourn For The Sudden Demise Of This Ace Lyricist!

Tollywood's ace lyricist Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry passed away a few hours ago. He breathed his last at 04:07 PM at the KIMS hospital at the age of 66. He battled with lung cancer and also faced pneumonia health issues. Last week he was admitted to the hospital and for the last few days, he was in ICU and placed on ECMO. Even though doctors tried their best to save him, the infection spread all his body. He worked in more than 3000 movies and won 11 Nandi Awards and a National Award.

Tollywood ace actors like Mohan Babu, Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and a few others mourned for his sudden demise and reminisced him through their social media posts…

Chiranjeevi Konidela

These tweets read, "He walked towards the gates of heaven like a walking star. He gave us literature as a gift. Friend … will miss you FOREVER!" and also added, "About six days I learned that Sirivennela was ill and so dialled him. We spoke for about 20 minutes and I recommended him to get admitted to a hospital in Chennai. Never thought he would not return from the hospital."

Junior NTR

సిరివెన్నెల సీతారామశాస్త్రి గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త నన్ను తీవ్ర మనస్థాపానికి గురిచేసింది. అలుపెరుగక రాసిన ఆయన కలం నేడు ఆగినా, రాసిన అక్షరాలు తెలుగు భాష ఉన్నంత కాలం అందరికీ చిరస్మరణీయంగా నిలిచివుంటాయి. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ఆ దేవుడిని మనసారా ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. pic.twitter.com/O1fgNJEqau — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 30, 2021

This tweet reads, "Sirivennela's pen might have stopped but his words remain as long as the Telugu language exists. I wholeheartedly pray to the God for his soul to rest in peace".

Akhil Akkineni

The words he put together will never be forgotten. RIP To one of the greatest ever. Your legacy will keep you alive forever sir. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu will be missed. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) November 30, 2021

This tweet reads, "The words he put together will never be forgotten. RIP To one of the greatest ever. Your legacy will keep you alive forever sir. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu will be missed."

Harish Shankar

SS Rajamouli

Jagapathi Babu

The grief is not only for the family, it is for all of us, since he is family for millions of admirers. Miss you mithrama.#SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry pic.twitter.com/gFb6vK7m3J — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) November 30, 2021

Naga Shourya

Shocked and Saddened after knowing the loss of Legend Siri Vennela Seetarama Sastry garu.Your contribution to telugu cinema is irreplaceable Sir. My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace sir🙏#SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry#SirivennelaSeetharamaSastryLivesOn pic.twitter.com/pckByyadaN — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) November 30, 2021

Nagarjuna Akkineni

THE LEGEND IS NO MORE 🥺 REST IN PEACE #Seetharamasastry gaaru #RipSirivennellaSeetharamasastry gaaru pic.twitter.com/kyW5gipXTb — thaman S (@MusicThaman) November 30, 2021

Satya Dev

Shocked to know that Sastry garu is no more. My deepest condolences to the family members of #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry garu. pic.twitter.com/WXtLmfpwUj — Satya Dev (@ActorSatyaDev) November 30, 2021

SS Thaman

Mohan Babu

సిరి వెన్నెల సీతారామశాస్త్రి... నాకు అత్యంత సన్నిహితుడు… సరస్వతీ పుత్రుడు... విధాత తలపున ప్రభవించిన సాహిత్య శిఖరం నేలకొరిగింది... ఆయన ఆత్మకి శాంతి కలగాలని ప్రార్థిస్తూ వారి కుటుంబానికి ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) November 30, 2021

Nani

His words, his songs and his magic will live forever. ఆయన సాహిత్యం లోని సిరివెన్నెల మన మనసుల మీద ఎప్పటికీ అలానే వుంటుంది. వీడుకోలు గురువు గారూ..🙏🏼💔 pic.twitter.com/YWOxLvsebj — Nani (@NameisNani) November 30, 2021

Venkatesh Daggubati

Disheartened to hear that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu is no more. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) November 30, 2021

Srikanth Meka

Can't Digest the News..Rest in Peace Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Garu. Your poetry and contribution to the TFI lives on Forever. pic.twitter.com/NTMWH0puNC — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) November 30, 2021

Allari Naresh

Deeply saddened by the news that #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry garu is no more. He has been a part of my career right from the beginning - his words will keep him in our music forever. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) November 30, 2021

Ravi Teja

Saddened by the demise of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. His contribution to Telugu cinema is indelible. Rest in peace sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O1rnm4XI6D — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) November 30, 2021

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Really shocked to know about the demise of #SirivennelaSeetharamSastry Garu💔. Mee saahityam naku jeevitam meeda aasa kaligistundi. Rest in Peace , Sir. You will be alive with us everyday till the eternity.Deepest condolences to the family. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7pWauT9HAP — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) November 30, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej

At loss of words. Shocked and saddened at the loss of a Great legend Sri Siri Vennela Seetha Rama Sastry Garu.Your contribution to the world of literature and Telugu cinema is irreplaceable sir. This void will stay with us forever #RIPSirivennelaSeetharamaSastry garu pic.twitter.com/N8eoQ52BB6 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) November 30, 2021

Adivi Sesh

That Tirupati trip was my honour sir. Rest In Poetry. #SeetharamaSastry garu 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/GJBypMEevi — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) November 30, 2021

Ram Charan Tej

Shocked and saddened to know about the passing of Sirivennela Seetarama Sastry Garu. His precious words for RRR and Sye Raa are etched in my memory forever. His contributions to literature and Telugu Cinema is unparalleled. My deepest condolences to his family. 🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 30, 2021

Ram Potheneni

Thank you #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu for your unparalleled contribution to our industry. You shall forever be remembered and missed. Honoured to have known you and worked with you. Rest in peace sir. 💔#RAPO pic.twitter.com/NbOHj8wc5F — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) November 30, 2021

Sudheer Babu

Terrible news for the Telugu community, Telugu literary will never be the same without you, #SiriVennelaSeetharamasastry sir.. You will be missed forever.. Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/Uh0Ub8JlrF — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) November 30, 2021

Nithiin

Shocked to know about the demise of #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu. Your contribution to music will always be cherished. Rest in Peace, Sir. — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) November 30, 2021

Devi Sri Prasad

Heartbroken💔 After my Father,he was d only 1 who wud scold,Correct or appreciate me rightfully🙏🏻 Wil miss U Dearest Uncle❤️🤗 Lov U & ThankU 4 all d Magical Lyrics dat decorated my Tunes & 4 Encouraging my Lyrics🙏🏻 U r Irreplaceable🙏🏻#RipSirivennellaSeetharamasastry pic.twitter.com/cR18P35tek — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) November 30, 2021

Lavanya Tripathi

Naga Vamsi

Kalam tho Kalanni sasinchina suryudu asthaminchadu! 💔 A huge personal loss to us at @haarikahassine & @SitharaEnts. He gave so many songs to our entire TFI which will remain in history forever. Condolences to the friends & family. Rest in Peace Sastry garu 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/GFxgSp8z8e — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) November 30, 2021

Niharika Konidela

Sitarama Sastri garu Athi goppa geetha rachayita. Anthaku minchina manchi vyakti. Konni vela adbhuthamaina paatalu raasaru. Chaala premaga matladathaaru. Manasu chaala bharuvuga undandi, meeru ika leru ante. Mee saahityam dwara eppatiki ma mansulo undipothaaru. 🙏🏼💔 pic.twitter.com/3YgiZ2ds3I — Niharika Konidela (@IamNiharikaK) November 30, 2021

Varun Tej Konidela

Oka goppa rachaitha dhaani kanna Oka goppa vyakthi ayana! Manasu chaala bharuvaga undhi sastry garu! Om Shanthi!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/MuXMDSa7Wc — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) November 30, 2021

Nivetha Thomas

Rest in peace #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry garu — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) November 30, 2021

KS Chitra

Gopichand Malineni

కను మూసిన తరువాతనే.. పెను చీకటి చెబుతుందా !!! తెలుగు సినీ సాహిత్యానికి తీరని లోటు ఇది! ఎప్పుడూ.. ఎల్లప్పుడూ.. ❤️ మీరు, మీ పాటలు మాతోనే జీవిస్తుంటాయి! We Miss you #SiriVennelaSeethaRamaSastry Gaaru! Rest In Peace Legend! pic.twitter.com/plxydTrLZ6 — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 30, 2021

Ramajogaih Sastry

RIP Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu…