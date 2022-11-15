RIP Superstar Krishna: Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR And A Few Other Actors Pay Tributes Via Social Media

Tollywood's iconic actor Superstar Krishna passed away today morning at 4 AM. He breathed his last at the age of 79 at Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday at midnight after he fell unconscious due to cardiac arrest. After receiving CPR for 20 minutes, he was shifted to ICU for better treatment and was kept on a ventilator. The doctors' team also released the official health bulletin and said that his condition is critical.

Krishna acted in more than 350 movies and was also known as a Cowboy star. His sudden demise sent shock waves to the Telugu film industry. His first wife Indira Devi passed away a few days ago and his elder son Ramesh Babu also passed away a couple of years ago. His second wife Vijaya Nirmala also passed away in 2019 and these sudden shocks made Krishna emotionally weak.

Many of the Tollywood stars including Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR and a few others mourned for the ace actor's sudden demise and dropped condolence messages on social media…

Junior NTR

కృష్ణ గారు అంటే సాహసానికి మరో పేరు. ఎన్నో ప్రయోగాత్మక చిత్రాలు, విలక్షణమైన పాత్రలే కాకుండా, సాంకేతికంగా కూడా తెలుగు సినిమాకు ఎన్నో విధానాలు పరిచయం చేసిన మీ ఘనత ఎప్పటికి చిరస్మరణీయం.



My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family.



Om Shanthi. Superstar forever. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 15, 2022

People Media Factory

Shocked and HeartBroken 💔



Deeply Saddened to hear that Legendary Superstar #Krishna garu is no more.



He was a timeless legend over Generations.



Prayers & strengths to @urstrulyMahesh garu and the family

OM SHANTI🙏#RIPKrishnaGaru #RIPSuperstarKrishna #SuperStarKrishna pic.twitter.com/iix4rIJmEM — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) November 15, 2022

Nikhil Siddhartha

This is Heart Breaking. Our SUPERSTAR KRISHNA Garu is no more.

Legend 🙏🏽 Icon and Inspiration for Generations …. We will all Miss You sir .

Praying for strength to the family @ManjulaOfficial , @urstrulyMahesh sir. May god be with you in this Testing time. pic.twitter.com/gm9OlQQYsL — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) November 15, 2022

Sharwanand

Om Shanti SuperStar Krishna Garu 🙏🏼



My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the entire family! — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) November 15, 2022

Nani

SUPER STAR KRISHNA ⭐️

End of an era.

My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir,family and Krishna Gaaru's extended family which includes you,me and every telugu cinema fan. 💔 — Nani (@NameisNani) November 15, 2022

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri

సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి. ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి.



Super Star Forever. — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) November 15, 2022

Allari Naresh

A legend like no other, Krishna Garu taught us what the aura of "Superstar" truly means. My father was one of his biggest fans. No words to express the immense loss we all feel right now. My prayers are with @urstrulyMahesh sir, his entire family and fans 🙏. — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) November 15, 2022

Chiranjeevi Konidela

His note reads, "మాటలకు అందని విషాదం ఇది.



సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారు మనల్ని వదిలి వెళ్లిపోవడం నమ్మశక్యం కావడం లేదు.ఆయన మంచి మనసు గలిగిన హిమాలయ పర్వతం. సాహసానికి వూపిరి, ధైర్యానికి పర్యాయపదం. ధైర్యం, సాహసం, పట్టుదల, మానవత్వం,మంచితనం..వీటి కలబోత కృష్ణ గారు.

అటువంటి మహా మనిషి తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమ లోనే కాదు, భారత సినీ పరిశ్రమ లోనే అరుదు.తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమ సగర్వంగా తలెత్తు కోగల అనేక సాహసాలు చేసిన కృష్ణ గారికి అశ్రు నివాళి. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరు కొంటూ నా సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబుకు, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ ,అసంఖ్యాకమైన ఆయన అభిమానులకి నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం, సానుభూతి తెలియ చేసుకొంటున్నాను."

Rakul Preet Singh

Superstar Krishna no more 💔 condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir and his family . It's heartbreaking for every fan. Thnkyouuuuu sir for your contribution to Indian cinema. There will be no one like you . RIP — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 15, 2022

Sri Venkateshwara Creations

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Superstar Krishna Garu.



His legendary roles & impeccable performances will continue to inspire generations to come...



Our heartfelt condolences to Mahesh Babu and the entire family.



Rest in peace, Krishna garu.



- Raju, Shirish — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) November 15, 2022

Adivi Sesh

Vishnu Manchu

Anil Sunkara

meeru leru ane maata tattukolekapothunnanandi🥲 — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) November 15, 2022

Ram Gopal Varma

No need to feel sad because I am sure that Krishna garu and Vijayanirmalagaru are having a great time in heaven singing and dancing 💐💐💐 https://t.co/md0sOArEeG via @YouTube — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 15, 2022

Anil Ravipudi

Shocked and Saddened on hearing this heartbreaking news about Superstar Krishna Garu.. Huge loss to Telugu Cinema 🙏🙏

He is a Pure soul, meeting him was one of the greatest moments for me.

My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the Family. — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) November 15, 2022

Pawan Kalyan

His post reads, "కృష్ణ గారు పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి చిత్రసీమలో సూపర్ స్టార్ బిరుదుకి సార్ధకత చేకూర్చిన శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారు తుది శ్వాస విడిచారనే విషయం ఎంతో ఆవేదన కలిగించింది. శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారు అస్వస్థతతో ఆసుపత్రిలో చేరారని తెలిశాక కోలుకొంటారని ఆశించాను. ఇప్పుడు ఈ విషాద వార్త వినాల్సి వచ్చింది. శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారి పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుణ్ణి ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. స్నేహశీలి, మృదుస్వభావి అయిన శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారు ప్రతి ఒక్కరితో ఎంతో ఆప్యాయంగా ఉండేవారు. మద్రాస్ లో ఉన్నప్పటి నుంచి మా కుటుంబంతో చక్కటి అనుబంధం ఉంది. తెలుగు చలన చిత్ర పరిశ్రమ అభివృద్ధికి కథానాయకుడిగా, నిర్మాతగా, దర్శకుడిగా, స్టూడియో అధినేతగా శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారు చేసిన సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయాలు. తెలుగు సినిమా పురోగమన ప్రస్థానంలో ఆయన నూతన సాంకేతిక పరిజ్ఞానాన్ని పరిచయం చేశారు. విభిన్న పాత్రలు పోషించిన శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారు కౌబోయ్, జేమ్స్ బాండ్ కథలతో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు కొత్త అనుభూతిని కలిగించారు. పార్లమెంట్ సభ్యుడిగా ప్రజా జీవితంలో కూడా ఆయన తన ముద్ర వేశారు. సినిమా రంగం క్షేమాన్ని కాంక్షించే శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారి మరణం తెలుగు చలనచిత్ర సీమకు తీరని లోటు. ఆయన కుమారుడు శ్రీ మహేష్ బాబు గారికి, ఇతర కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా తరఫున, జనసేన పక్షాన ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియచేస్తున్నాను."



Vennela Kishore

Heartbreaking 😞💔.. Om Shanthi 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ERFjIfDlId — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) November 15, 2022

Teja Sajja

The legend, Game Changer of Telugu cinema, a great human being #ripSuperStarKrishna garu pic.twitter.com/k8UjJICDmW — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) November 15, 2022

Ram Achanta

END OF AN ERA..

Rest In Peace #SuperStarKrishna gaaru!! pic.twitter.com/bOKPB11MQ7 — ram achanta (@RaamAchanta) November 15, 2022

Ananya Nagalla

#SuperStarKrishna garu. His contribution to Indian cinema & Telugu cinema will be remembered forever.. My heartfelt condolences to #MaheshBabu garu, family & all the fans 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0lGPmkaa9m — Ananya Nagalla (@AnanyaNagalla) November 15, 2022

Dev Katta

Remembering and thanking #SuperstarKrishna gaaru for his magnanimous contribution to Telugu cinema!! Rest In Peace sir! 🙏My deepest condolences to the beacon of the great legacy @urstrulyMahesh gaaru!! 🙏 — deva katta (@devakatta) November 15, 2022

Kona Venkat

కల చెదిరింది.. కధ మారింది.. కన్నీరే ఇక మిగిలింది...

నా అభిమాన హీరో ఇక లేరు ..

Rest in peace Super Star 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qWprJp3Pfi — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) November 15, 2022

Anansuya Bharadwaj

Our first spy movie Hero.. that's how I will remember the legend.. Thank you for your contribution to the entertainment Industry even through your next generation.. Now #RIP Superstar Krishna garu 🙏🏻 #OmShanti

Prayers of strength to the family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/g2rVYJPD50 — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) November 15, 2022

UV Creations

Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SuperStarKrishna garu💐. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.



Om shanti 🙏#RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/GWY9x6ry36 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) November 15, 2022

Hasya Movies

Very saddened to hear about the demise of legendary actor Shri #SuperStarKrishna garu . May his soul rest in Peace and strength to his family and friends.



Om shanti 🙏#RIPSuperStarKrishnagaru pic.twitter.com/309GBxgiaf — Hasya Movies (@HasyaMovies) November 15, 2022

RIP Krishna garu…

