RIP Superstar Krishna: Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR And A Few Other Actors Pay Tributes Via Social Media
- Superstar Krishna passed away at the age of 79!
- He was admitted to a private hospital yesterday at midnight after suffering from cardiac arrest!
Tollywood's iconic actor Superstar Krishna passed away today morning at 4 AM. He breathed his last at the age of 79 at Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday at midnight after he fell unconscious due to cardiac arrest. After receiving CPR for 20 minutes, he was shifted to ICU for better treatment and was kept on a ventilator. The doctors' team also released the official health bulletin and said that his condition is critical.
Krishna acted in more than 350 movies and was also known as a Cowboy star. His sudden demise sent shock waves to the Telugu film industry. His first wife Indira Devi passed away a few days ago and his elder son Ramesh Babu also passed away a couple of years ago. His second wife Vijaya Nirmala also passed away in 2019 and these sudden shocks made Krishna emotionally weak.
Many of the Tollywood stars including Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR and a few others mourned for the ace actor's sudden demise and dropped condolence messages on social media…
Junior NTR
He mourned for the demise of Krishna garu by jotting down, "కృష్ణ గారు అంటే సాహసానికి మరో పేరు. ఎన్నో ప్రయోగాత్మక చిత్రాలు, విలక్షణమైన పాత్రలే కాకుండా, సాంకేతికంగా కూడా తెలుగు సినిమాకు ఎన్నో విధానాలు పరిచయం చేసిన మీ ఘనత ఎప్పటికి చిరస్మరణీయం. My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family. Om Shanthi. Superstar forever."
Nikhil Siddhartha
He shared the image of Krishna garu and wrote, "This is Heart Breaking. Our SUPERSTAR KRISHNA Garu is no more. Legend Icon and Inspiration for Generations …. We will all Miss You sir. Praying for strength to the family @ManjulaOfficial @urstrulyMahesh sir. May god be with you in this Testing time."
Sharwanand
Nani
Kalyan Ram Nandamuri
Allari Naresh
Chiranjeevi Konidela
His note reads, "మాటలకు అందని విషాదం ఇది.
సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారు మనల్ని వదిలి వెళ్లిపోవడం నమ్మశక్యం కావడం లేదు.ఆయన మంచి మనసు గలిగిన హిమాలయ పర్వతం. సాహసానికి వూపిరి, ధైర్యానికి పర్యాయపదం. ధైర్యం, సాహసం, పట్టుదల, మానవత్వం,మంచితనం..వీటి కలబోత కృష్ణ గారు.
అటువంటి మహా మనిషి తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమ లోనే కాదు, భారత సినీ పరిశ్రమ లోనే అరుదు.తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమ సగర్వంగా తలెత్తు కోగల అనేక సాహసాలు చేసిన కృష్ణ గారికి అశ్రు నివాళి. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరు కొంటూ నా సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబుకు, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ ,అసంఖ్యాకమైన ఆయన అభిమానులకి నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం, సానుభూతి తెలియ చేసుకొంటున్నాను."
Rakul Preet Singh
Adivi Sesh
Vishnu Manchu
Anil Sunkara
Ram Gopal Varma
Anil Ravipudi
His tweet reads, "Shocked and Saddened on hearing this heartbreaking news about Superstar Krishna Garu.. Huge loss to Telugu Cinema. He is a Pure soul, meeting him was one of the greatest moments for me. My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the Family."
Pawan Kalyan
His post reads, "కృష్ణ గారు పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి చిత్రసీమలో సూపర్ స్టార్ బిరుదుకి సార్ధకత చేకూర్చిన శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారు తుది శ్వాస విడిచారనే విషయం ఎంతో ఆవేదన కలిగించింది. శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారు అస్వస్థతతో ఆసుపత్రిలో చేరారని తెలిశాక కోలుకొంటారని ఆశించాను. ఇప్పుడు ఈ విషాద వార్త వినాల్సి వచ్చింది. శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారి పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుణ్ణి ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. స్నేహశీలి, మృదుస్వభావి అయిన శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారు ప్రతి ఒక్కరితో ఎంతో ఆప్యాయంగా ఉండేవారు. మద్రాస్ లో ఉన్నప్పటి నుంచి మా కుటుంబంతో చక్కటి అనుబంధం ఉంది. తెలుగు చలన చిత్ర పరిశ్రమ అభివృద్ధికి కథానాయకుడిగా, నిర్మాతగా, దర్శకుడిగా, స్టూడియో అధినేతగా శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారు చేసిన సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయాలు. తెలుగు సినిమా పురోగమన ప్రస్థానంలో ఆయన నూతన సాంకేతిక పరిజ్ఞానాన్ని పరిచయం చేశారు. విభిన్న పాత్రలు పోషించిన శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారు కౌబోయ్, జేమ్స్ బాండ్ కథలతో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు కొత్త అనుభూతిని కలిగించారు. పార్లమెంట్ సభ్యుడిగా ప్రజా జీవితంలో కూడా ఆయన తన ముద్ర వేశారు. సినిమా రంగం క్షేమాన్ని కాంక్షించే శ్రీ కృష్ణ గారి మరణం తెలుగు చలనచిత్ర సీమకు తీరని లోటు. ఆయన కుమారుడు శ్రీ మహేష్ బాబు గారికి, ఇతర కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా తరఫున, జనసేన పక్షాన ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియచేస్తున్నాను."
Vennela Kishore
Teja Sajja
His note reads, "Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of our beloved Superstar Krishna garu. It is indeed a huge loss for us but he will live in our hearts forever. My entire family admired him greatly and he will always be remembered for the kind & great person he was. Wishing @ustrulyMahesh garu and the family courage and comfort at this difficult time. Om Shanti".
Ram Achanta
Ananya Nagalla
She shared a pic of Krishna garu and wrote, "#SuperStarKrishna garu. His contribution to Indian cinema & Telugu cinema will be remembered forever.. My heartfelt condolences to #MaheshBabu garu, family & all the fans".
Dev Katta
Kona Venkat
Anansuya Bharadwaj
She also shared the image of Krishna garu and wrote, "Our first spy movie Hero.. that's how I will remember the legend.. Thank you for your contribution to the entertainment Industry even through your next generation.. Now #RIP Superstar Krishna garu #OmShanti Prayers of strength to the family".
RIP Krishna garu…