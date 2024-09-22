Ritu Varma shows her ‘Swag’ as ‘Englandu Rani’

The highly anticipated film Swag, starring Sree Vishnu, Ritu Varma, Meera Jasmine, and Daksha Nagarkar, is gearing up for its release on October 4th. Directed by Hasith Goli and produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad, the comic entertainer has already generated considerable excitement through its teaser and two previously released singles.

Adding to the hype, the makers have now dropped the third single, Englandu Rani, from the album composed by Vivek Sagar. This latest track, featuring the lead actress Ritu Varma, is an empowering anthem celebrating women’s strength and grace. Renowned singer Kailash Kher lends his powerful vocals, while lyricist Swaroop Goli’s words perfectly capture the song's essence.

Dedicated to “Queens” everywhere, Englandu Rani has quickly caught the attention of fans with its catchy tune and groovy vibe. The promotional material and music releases have successfully created a buzz, raising expectations for the film's release.

With Swag promising a unique theatrical experience, excitement continues to build as the release date approaches.