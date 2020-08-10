Romantic beauty to shake a leg in Alludu Adhurs

After scoring a super hit with Rakshasudu last year, hero Bellamkonda Sreenivas is now working for the film Alludu Adhurs. Directed by Santhosh Srinivas, this movie features Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel as the female leads. Now, we hear that Romantic beauty Ketika Sharma will dance for an item song in the movie.

Ketika is all set to make her debut with the upcoming movie Romantic. This film is being directed by Anil Paduri. Puri Jagannath's son Akash Puri is playing the lead role in it. Even before the release of Romantic, Ketika is getting a lot of interesting offers in the industry. We hear that the makers of Alludu Adhurs will shoot this song very soon.

Alludu Adhurs is being produced by Gorrela Subrahmanyam under the banner Sumanth Movie Productions. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music of this film. It will hit the screens mostly by the end of this year.