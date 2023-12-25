Roshan Kanakala speaks about dark skin guy becoming hero; gets emotional

Scheduled for release on December 29, "Bubble Gum" is generating buzz with its promotional activities. Notably, the film marks the cinematic debut of Roshan Kanakala, who turned heads at the recent pre-release event.

Addressing the gathering, Roshan candidly addressed comments regarding his skin color and the skepticism about a dark-skinned individual becoming a hero. He asserted that he takes pride in his appearance, being born the way he is. Undeterred, the aspiring actor expressed his determination to prove his worth and earn the admiration of the audience. Roshan emphasized that it is hard work and dedication that pave the way to success, confident that "Bubble Gum" will showcase his strengths as an actor.

The cast of "Bubble Gum" includes Harsha Chemudu, Kiran G, Anannyaa Akulaa, Harshvardhan, Anu Hasan, Jairam Eashwar, Bindu Chandramouli, and others. Produced by Maheshwari Movies and People Media Factory, the film features music by Sricharan Pakala, promising a compelling cinematic experience. As the release date approaches, anticipation grows for Roshan Kanakala's debut and the cinematic offerings of "Bubble Gum."