NIA Conducts Raids on Retired Headmaster Abdul's House in Rayadurgam
In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in Rayadurgam of Ananthapur district. The focus of the raid was the house of retired headmaster Abdul, who was said to be under investigation for possible links with terrorists.
During the raid, NIA officials searched Abdul's residence in Nagula Bavi. Abdul's sons, who were reportedly residing in Bangalore and had not been seen for some time, were also subject to questioning regarding their father's activities.
The NIA officials are reportedly probing the family's connections and any possible involvement in terrorist activities. Further details of the raid and any discoveries made during the search are yet to be disclosed.
