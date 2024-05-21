Buddha Purnima 2024: Date, Timings, and Rituals

Buddha Purnima, also referred to as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is a significant and joyous festival celebrated by Buddhists across the globe. This auspicious occasion marks the birth, enlightenment (nirvana), and death (parinirvana) of Lord Buddha. Celebrated with immense enthusiasm and devotion, Buddha Purnima holds great importance in countries like India, Thailand, China, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Tibet.

Date and Calculation

Buddha Purnima falls in the month of Vaisakha according to the Buddhist and Hindu calendars, and it is observed on the full moon day of this month. The date varies annually in the Gregorian calendar, typically landing in April or May. In 2024, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23.

Timings for Buddha Purnima 2024

According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 6:47 AM on May 22, 2024, and ends at 7:22 PM on May 23, 2024. Specific auspicious timings include:

• Baths and Donations: 4:04 AM to 5:26 AM on May 23

• Worship of Lord Vishnu: 10:35 AM to 12:18 PM

Rituals and Practices

Kashi astrologer Pandit Sanjay Upadhyay provides insights into the rituals for Buddha Purnima. Devotees are advised to take a holy dip in a river, preferably the Ganges, early in the morning. Post bath, offering Arghya to the Sun and sprinkling black sesame seeds into flowing water are recommended practices. Additionally, making donations to the needy or Brahmins is considered meritorious and believed to attract blessings from Lord Vishnu.

Evening Rituals

On Buddha Purnima, worship of Chandradev (Moon God) is also suggested. Offering Arghya to Chandradev at moonrise is believed to alleviate financial difficulties and bring prosperity.

By following these rituals and timings, devotees can celebrate Buddha Purnima with reverence, seeking blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.