RRR documentary ’Beyond and Behind’ set for theatrical release

RRR, the global sensation directed by S.S. Rajamouli, continues to make waves, not only with its box-office success—crossing Rs. 1300 crores worldwide—but also with its historic Oscar win for the song "Naatu Naatu." Now, the team behind the blockbuster is giving fans a deeper look at the making of this epic film with a documentary titled RRR Beyond and Behind.

Set to be screened in select theaters on December 20, 2024, the documentary takes audiences behind the scenes to showcase the immense effort and dedication put into the film. The recently released trailer reveals some candid moments, with NTR praising Ram Charan for the "greatest jump" in his introduction scene, while Charan admits feeling a bit jealous watching Tarak’s performance. The trailer also highlights the playful bromance between the two stars, with the duo humorously poking fun at Rajamouli’s filmmaking style.

Initially expected to be released on Netflix, the RRR team has surprised everyone by announcing the documentary’s theatrical release, further building the anticipation for fans eager to revisit the magic of RRR and witness the hard work that brought it to life on the big screen.