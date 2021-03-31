RRR gets a fancy deal from Hindi producer

Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film RRR. The film unit is extremely happy with the response to the promotional material that they released so far. Now, the buzz is that the film's business is still on, and the producers are receiving multiple fancy deals. The film closed the theatrical business but the non-theatrical business is still on.

Multiple satellite channels and digital streaming giants are showing interest to grab the film for a big price. The film unit is yet to take a final call on the same but the buzz is that a Bollywood producer has offered a big price to the film unit to grab the OTT and satellite rights for all the languages. Apparently, it is a fancy deal for the makers but they are yet to arrive at a conclusion.

RRR will hit the big screens on October 13. Directed by Rajamouli, the film is produced by DVV Danayya.