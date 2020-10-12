RRR is fictional and not patriotic

There are reports that RRR is a patriotic film but the makers confirmed that the movie is not at all a patriotic film. The film unit confirmed that the film is entirely fictional. Jr NTR and Ram Charan play the lead roles in the film. Rajamouli is the director of this prestigious project.

On October 10th, team RRR posted an image on Twitter to which a fan replied, "The image means alluri sita Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem together meet and fought for independence." RRR team has come up with a reply, saying, "They will meet and of course it's their hands. But as you mentioned, they do not fight for independence in the movie. #RRRMovie is entirely fictional and not at all a patriotic film." the team wrote.

But as you mentioned, they do not fight for independence in the movie. #RRRMovie is entirely fictional and not at all a patriotic film. :) — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) October 11, 2020



DVV Danayya is producing the movie under DVV Entertainments banner.