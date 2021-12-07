RRR: Junior NTR Drops The Teaser Of Ram Charan's Aka 'Ram' Ahead Of The Trailer Release

The makers of Rajamouli's RRR movie are creating noise on social media ahead of the trailer release. They are keeping up the momentum with regular updates and are making the netizens stick to their Twitter space… After dropping the trailer teaser, now the makers shared the new posters of the lead actors Ram Charan aka Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR aka Komaram Bheem. Off late, Junior NTR shared the teaser of Charan from this movie and raised the expectations on the trailer…

In this teaser, Ram Charan is seen in cop attire walking amid the fire. Sharing this video, Junior NTR also wrote, "Brace Yourself for RAM…

@AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli #RRRTraileronDec9th #RRRMovie".

Yesterday the makers released a new poster of Ram Charan and showcased the terrific side of this young actor from the movie…

Charan aka Ram from the RRR movie looked awesome in this poster… He is all roaring flaunting his six-pack body being a police officer! Even the background which holds numerous people also made the poster worth watching!

RRR (Ranam Roudram Rudhiram) is a complete fantasy movie made with two epic characters Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem in one frame. Ram Charan will essay the role of Alluri while Alia Bhatt will be seen as his Sita. On the other hand, Junior NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Olivia Morris will be his lady love. Even Ajay Devgn, Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Ray Stevenson and Spandan are roped in to play the important roles.

RRR is directed by Jakkanna Rajamouli and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner and has music by MM Keeravani.

This magnum opus will hit the big screens on 7th January, 2022 just a couple of days ahead of the Pongal festival!