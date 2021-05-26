RRR Team Announces Its Digital And Satellite Rights

It is all known that Rajamouli's RRR movie is the most awaited movie of Tollywood. Having the two ace actors Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR as the lead actors and that too essaying the roles of periodic heroes Alluri and Komaram Bheem, fans are eagerly awaiting for its release. As of now, the movie will hit the screens on the occasion of Dussehra in October. Well, there were many rumours on the digital and satellite rights of this movie. Off late, the makers of this magnum opus cleared the air on these speculations and dropped a video announcing their digital partners.



Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the video on his Twitter page and created a buzz on social media. According to the video, the RRR movie will be streaming on Zee5 and Netflix post-theatrical release… Take a look!









Along with sharing the video, Taran also wrote, "BIGGG NEWS... #PEN Studios announces #India's biggest *post theatrical* DIGITAL and SATELLITE deal for the most-awaited film #RRR... Directed by #SSRajamouli... Check out the video..."



Through this video, it is clear that the RRR movie will be aired on Zee 5 OTT platform for Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions while the Hindi movie will be aired on Netflix platform.

Coming to the satellite partners, Zee Cinema for Hindi, Star MAA for Telugu, Star Tamil for Tamil, Asianet for Malayalam and Star Kannada for Kannada languages. Well, the digital streaming partners for foreign languages like English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish, it will be Netflix.

On the other hand, the Hindi language theatrical release will be done by PM (Pen Marudhar) banner.





Coming to this tweet, Taran made it clear that the RRR movie will also be released in foreign languages. "IT'S OFFICIAL... Besides releasing in #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Malayalam and #Kannada, #RRR will also release in various foreign languages: #English, #Portuguese, #Korean, #Turkish and #Spanish... The digital streaming rights are with Netflix... OFFICIAL POSTER..."



RRR movie is being directed by Rajamouli and has Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt and Olivia as the lead actors. While Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani will be seen in supporting roles. Being a fictional periodic drama, it shows the tale of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju under one frame. This movie is slated to release on 13th October, 2021.