RRR pair to romance again?

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is all set to romance Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR'. Ram Charan is all set to play the role of Alluri Sitaramaraju in this movie which is also going to feature NTR as Komaram Bheem.

Touted to be a high-budget pan-Indian project, the expectations are high on this project. After wrapping up this project, Ram Charan will join hands with Director Shankar for yet another high-budget film. Touted to be a political thriller, Ram Charan is going to play the role of chief minister in the movie. Now an interesting update about the female lead of the movie is increasing their expectations on the film. It seems like the makers want to rope in Alia Bhatt to romance Ram Charan again in this movie. However, the 'Raazi' actress is yet to give her nod for this project.



On the other hand, Ram Charan is also busy with his upcoming production venture 'Acharya' starting Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan also played a key role in the film.

