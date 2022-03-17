RRR Team Plans A Marathon Promotional Tour And Are All Set To Visit 9 Cities In 7 Days

It is all known that Tollywood's most awaited movie RRR is all set to release this month… Having an ensemble cast of Ram Charan Tej, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, this movie deals with the fictional plot of the Independence tale. As the release date is nearing, the makers planned a massive promotional tour and are all set to visit a total of 9 cities in 7 days. They dropped the promo of their promotional tour and raised the expectations on the movie.

Gear up for a thunderous and exciting week of promotions💥 Come join our MaRRRch... 🙌🏻🤞🏻#RRRTakeOver #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ZSxYFinuwh — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 17, 2022

Till now, they organised pre-release events in Chennai, Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Now, they are all set to organize events in Dubai, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Through this video, they announced the same showcased the locations of the event along with revealing the dates.

Dubai – 18th March, 2022

Bengaluru – 19th March, 2022

Baroda, Delhi – 20th March, 2022

Amritsar, Jaipur – 21st March, 2022

Kolkata, Waranasi – 22nd March, 2022

Hyderabad – 23rd March, 2022

Speaking about the movie, RRR is directed SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. This movie has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actresses! Bollywood star actor Ajay Devgn is essaying a cameo role and will be seen as a freedom fighter! Shriya Saran will be seen as his wife while Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna and Edward Sonnenblick and Spandan Chaturvedi are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Going with the plot, Ram Charan will essay the role of a cop and will be seen as freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Junior NTR portrayed the role of Komuram Bheem in this fictional tale. The recently released trailer gave us a glimpse of the plot where the cruel British officers try to break the friendship of Bheem and Ram! But in the end, they unite and fight for their motherland.

RRR movie is all set to release on 25th March, 2022 in theatres worldwide…