RRR Team Presents The Powerful Motion Poster Off Ajay Devgn On The Occasion of His Birthday

Here is another big surprise from the most awaited movie RRR. On the occasion of Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn's 52nd birthday, the makers of this movie have surprised all the netizens by dropping the powerful motion poster of Ajay Devgn on their Twitter page. The awesome snippet of the RRR movie showcases the glimpse of Ajay Devgn's character and raises goosebumps.





Along with sharing the powerful motion poster, the makers also wished Ajay jotting down, "Empowering his people is his defining characteristic. His strength lies in his emotion.

Presenting the poweRRRful avatar of

@ajaydevgn

in #RRRMovie.





#HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn".

In this motion poster, Ajay is seen surrounded by the army where their head orders to kill him by doling out "Load Aim Shoot'… These words are repeated several times while the video unveils the impactful avatar of Ajay from this movie. He is dressed up in a village man avatar and is seen with bloodstains on his forehead. His intriguing looks along with having a stack of bullets around his body unveils that he is a war hero. But when the army aimed guns at him, he neither bends his head nor runs away, he showed off all his power by standing in the middle of the army with ferocious looks.

This is definitely the biggest gift all the fans of Ajay Devgn… He looked awesome and terrific in the motion poster and raised the expectations on the move to a notch higher.

Even Junior NTR and Ram Charan also shared the motion poster of Ajay Devgn on their Twitter pages and wished him 'Happy Birthday' on this special day…

https://twitter.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/1377871521222324225

Along with sharing the motion poster, he also wrote, "He is a man on the mission to empower his people.

Strong, emotional and inspirational, he's going to make a mark!

@ajaydevgn

Sir it was a great experience having you in

@RRRMovie

https://youtu.be/7ApW3NUmUEo

#HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn".





Junior NTR praised Ajay Devgn and said that audience will witness Ajay in a never-seen-before avatar. "He will ensure that all his men hit the bullseye! Meet

@ajaydevgn

in an avataRRR as never seen before!"

Well, the RRR flick is directed by Jakkanna Rajamouli and has Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia, Rahul Rama Krishna and Samuthrakani in prominent roles. This movie will have NTR essaying the role of Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan Tej will be seen as Alluri Seetaramaraju. Well, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan essaying the role of Seeta and Olivia as Jennifer will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR. Even Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani are portraying pivotal roles in this movie. Alluri is the great freedom fighter who fought for Indian independence while Komaram Bheem is another hero from Telangana who fought against the harassments of Nizam.